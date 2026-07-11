OpenAI at a new stage: ChatGPT is becoming a safe assistant for the whole family

·5·Technology
OpenAI at a new stage: ChatGPT is becoming a safe assistant for the whole family

OpenAI, the company that revolutionized the world of AI, is planning to adapt its ChatGPT bot not only for individual users but for entire families. This step indicates that the technology is becoming more deeply integrated into daily life and reflects the company's intention to expand its audience reach. ChatGPT is now striving to be more than just a work tool; it aims to be a helpful advisor for all members of the household. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the San Francisco-based company OpenAI has announced a job opening for a product manager to create special products for families, parents, and seniors. This specialist will focus on shaping a digital experience based on trust between parents and children, as well as creating a safe environment for users of all ages.

Statistical data shows that the composition of ChatGPT users is changing significantly. According to Sensor Tower analysis, the share of users over 35 globally has risen from 26 percent last year to 31 percent. Conversely, the share of young people aged 18 to 24 has dropped from 34 percent to 29 percent. In the US, one in four smartphone-using parents has used the ChatGPT service during the quarter.

Safety and trust issues

Experts believe this strategy by OpenAI resembles the path taken by tech giants like Google, Apple, and Meta. However, in the case of AI, the responsibility is much higher because it is not just a content provider, but a conversational assistant. Therefore, products intended for children and teenagers require special safety measures.

Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, noted that this new position is part of a "safety by redesign" process. Technology initially intended for adults is now being re-evaluated to account for child psychology and needs. This serves to minimize potential risks when interacting with AI.

Recent studies have shown that parents are underestimating the extent to which their children use AI. For example, while 27 percent of parents in the US believe their children use generative AI, surveys conducted with the children themselves show this figure is 38 percent. This gap proves how necessary it is to implement family control features.

Future changes

The new family features to be developed by OpenAI are expected to include:

  • Enhanced content control and filters;
  • Age-appropriate communication style;
  • Parental control dashboard;
  • Reminders to the user that they are talking to an AI, not a human.
In Uzbekistan, the use of tools like ChatGPT for education and daily tasks is also becoming popular. The company's focus on the family segment could open new opportunities for Uzbek parents to safely improve their children's digital literacy. It seems inevitable that AI will become an integral part of every household in the future.

OpenAIChatGPTСунъий ИнтеллектТехнологияХавфсизлик
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