As of November 20, the prices for the iPhone 18 series devices are as follows. The information covers the iPhone DUO, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max models. Some models are offered at different prices depending on storage capacity and body color.

iPhone DUO

• 256 GB — $3199

• 512 GB — $3599

• 1 TB — $5499

• 2 TB — $6299

eSIM + eSIM

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB Silver — $1549

• 256 GB Glacier — $1579

• 256 GB Black — $1619

• 256 GB Burgundy — $1629

• 512 GB — $1899

• 1 TB — $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB Black — $1779

• 256 GB Silver — $1749

• 256 GB Glacier — $1749

• 256 GB Burgundy — $1719

• 512 GB Black — $2149

• 512 GB Silver — $2149

• 512 GB Glacier — $2099

• 512 GB Burgundy — $2149

• 1 TB — $2899