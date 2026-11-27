As of November 27, 2026, the prices for smartphones in the iPhone 18 series, including the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, are as follows. The list separately indicates the eSIM + eSIM and SIM + eSIM versions.

iPhone DUO

• 256 GB: $2849

• 512 GB: $3399

• 1 TB: $5099

• 2 TB: $6199

eSIM + eSIM version

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver: $1539

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1539

• 256 GB, Black: $1539

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1539

• 512 GB: $1799

• 1 TB: $2799