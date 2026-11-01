iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max model prices updated

·0·Technology
iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max model prices updated

As of November 1, 2026, the new prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been announced. The values vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration. The 256 GB version of the iPhone Duo is offered at $2899, while the 512 GB model is priced at $3299.

iPhone 18 Pro, E-SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Silver: $1529

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1529

• 256 GB, Black: $1529

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1529

• 512 GB: $1799

• 1 TB: $2899

iPhone 18 Pro Max, E-SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Black: $1699

• 256 GB, Silver: $1719

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1739

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1759

• 512 GB, Black: $1949

• 512 GB, Silver: $1979

• 512 GB, Glacier: $1979

• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999

• 1 TB: $2599

iPhone 18 Pro, SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Silver: $1539

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1589

• 256 GB, Black: $1569

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1569

• 512 GB: $1839

• 1 TB: $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max, SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1739

• 256 GB, Black: $1729

• 256 GB, Silver: $1729

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1809

• 512 GB, Black: $1999

• 512 GB, Silver: $2029

• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999

• 512 GB, Glacier: $2049

• 1 TB, Black: $2649

• 1 TB, Burgundy: $2699

• 1 TB, Glacier: $2999

• 1 TB, Silver: $2999

The stated prices are as of November 1, 2026. According to the sales source, smartphone prices may change daily. Therefore, it is necessary to verify the current price of the selected model before making a purchase.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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