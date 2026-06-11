Brazil national team undergoes enhanced security screening at US airport

The hot and exciting days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have officially begun! As the world's eyes are currently fixed on North America, news surrounding the famous Brazilian national team, one of the tournament's top favorites, is generating great interest. After arriving overseas to participate in the current World Cup, the five-time world champions underwent extremely strict and thorough security checks organized by local authorities.

According to the latest information from Brazil's prestigious and popular «Globo» publication, the star players of the 'pentacampeones', the coaching staff, and official representatives of the country's football federation were subjected to a special screening process immediately upon landing at an airport in the US state of New Jersey.

Security measures were organized at a very high level, and unexpected situations were observed during the inspection. Local staff meticulously examined all personal belongings, luggage, and even the footwear of every member of the delegation. In addition, each representative was strictly screened using modern metal detector devices.

It is noted that this process was not organized in the airport's internal terminal used by regular passengers, but in a special restricted area where aircraft are parked. This was done quickly to save the valuable time of the World Cup participants and spare them from unnecessary queues.

As our fans are well aware, a few days ago, the delegation of our beloved Uzbekistan national team also underwent similar enhanced security checks the moment they stepped onto US soil. It is clear from this that the host country is not granting special privileges to any team in its efforts to ensure tournament security and is strictly monitoring even the world giants, Brazil.

It is worth noting that the 'World Cup 2026' matches, long-awaited by millions, will present a beautiful football festival on the green fields of the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 of this year. The Brazilian national team, led by the famous Vinícius Júnior, will compete for a spot in the next round against Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the group stage of the tournament.

Follow exclusive reports of the Brazilian national team from New Jersey, the first historic steps of the 'White Wolves' in the World Cup, and the hottest, record-breaking, and sensational news of the tournament with us on the Zamin pages!