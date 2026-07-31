Sensational report: Ukraine uses new "Ruta" cruise missiles for the first time

·136·World
Sensational report: Ukraine uses new "Ruta" cruise missiles for the first time

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun using an entirely new and long-range type of weapon on the front lines. We are talking about Ruta Block 1 cruise missiles created on the basis of Dutch technology. Prominent American military portals are confirming the combat use of this weapon for the first time.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about the technical capabilities of this new missile and its impact on the course of the war.

Factors and photos: What was shown on Russian Telegram channels?

Photographs of the wreckage of a missile shot down or crashed by Russian air defense systems have spread widely across a number of Russian military Telegram channels. The published photos clearly show the missile's body, internal electronic components, and tail section.

Analysts from the American military-specialized portal The War Zone (TWZ) examined these photos and identified them as the Ruta Block 1 missile developed by the Dutch company Destinus. According to experts, this is the first proof of the mass deployment of this weapon in the war.

Sensational report: Ukraine uses new "Ruta" cruise missiles for the first time

The exact location and target of the strike remain unknown for now.

What is "Ruta Block 1" and how dangerous is it?

Ruta is a modern cruise missile capable of covering significant distances. Its technical specifications allow Ukraine to strike important targets deep within Russian territory.

Key technical capabilities:

  • Flight range: Over 300 kilometers. This distance makes it possible to reach Russian military bases, airfields, and logistics hubs located far from the front line.

  • Warhead weight: Up to 150 kilograms. Such power is sufficient to cause serious damage to major infrastructure facilities.

  • Guidance system: The missile uses three systems to hit targets accurately — inertial (autonomous), satellite (GPS), and visual (terrain recognition via camera). This makes it more resistant to electronic warfare means.

Expansion plans: Future "Block 2" and "Block 3" super-variants

Destinus does not intend to stop at just "Block 1." Work is currently underway on more powerful and longer-range variants of the missile. They could dramatically increase Ukraine's strike potential.

Future variants:

  1. Ruta Block 2:

    • Range: 800 km (reaches deep into Russia).

    • Warhead: 250 kg (more powerful explosion).

  2. Ruta Block 3:

    • Range: 2000 km (can reach certain Russian strategic targets).

    • Warhead: 550 kg (for destroying the heaviest targets).

Comparative table of various "Ruta" missile variants

Missile variant

Range (km)

Warhead weight (kg)

Status

Ruta Block 1

300+

150

In combat use

Ruta Block 2

800

250

Under development

Ruta Block 3

2000

550

Under development

Conclusion: A historic turning point on the battlefield

Ukraine's use of "Ruta" cruise missiles could fundamentally change the situation on the front lines. This indicates that Ukraine's military-industrial complex (together with foreign partners) is capable of creating new types of long-range weapons that are unexpected and difficult for Russian air defenses to intercept. If future "Block 2" and "Block 3" variants are also successfully tested and delivered, Ukraine will gain strategic strike capabilities that will seriously impact the geopolitical and military dynamics of the conflict.

Share this important military news with your friends and politics enthusiasts! Many need to know about this new turn in the war.

How do you think the new "Ruta" missiles will affect the course of the war? How might Russia respond? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Based on reports from the TWZ portal and Telegram channels.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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