Tragic accident in Andijan: 21 children in a Tracker and the death of a 6-year-old girl

Details have emerged regarding a tragic road accident in the Khojaobod district of the Andijan region that has shocked the public. A Tracker vehicle crashed while transporting children from a private kindergarten. Kun.uz reviewed court documents and revealed the harrowing details of the incident.

Overcrowded cabin and trunk: How did the tragedy happen?

According to the court verdict, the accident occurred on the morning of February 21 of this year on the “Khojaobod-Bobur” highway. The 40-year-old female driver, I.A., had packed 21 young children into her Tracker vehicle in gross violation of safety rules. The children were being taken to a private kindergarten.

While the vehicle was in motion, the driver lost control, and the car crashed into a concrete lighting pole on the side of the road. The force of the impact caused severe damage to the vehicle.

A heavy loss: 6-year-old girl dies in the hospital

As a result of the horrific accident, 8 children sustained injuries of varying severity. Most tragically, one of the victims – a girl of only 6 years old – was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit in critical condition. Despite the doctors' best efforts, the little patient passed away 4 days later.

“I even put children in the trunk” — driver's confession

During the court hearing, the driver fully admitted her guilt and described the events of that day. According to her, the accident was caused by another car passing at high speed from the left.

“I got scared by this situation and, without realizing it, swerved my car to the right. Then I went off the road, lost control completely, and hit the lighting pole. [...] Without following the rules, I put 21 children in the front, back, and the ‘trunk’ of the car. I regret my actions,” she said in court.

The driver also stated that she is a person with a Group 2 disability and asked the court for leniency.

Court verdict: Restriction of liberty

The Khojaobod District Court for Criminal Cases found I.A. guilty under Article 266, Part 2 of the Criminal Code (Violation of traffic safety or operation rules of vehicles, resulting in death).

Taking into account mitigating circumstances, including the woman's disability (based on Articles 45 and 57 of the Criminal Code), the court imposed the following sentence:

2 years deprivation of the right to operate vehicles;

3 years of restricted liberty (house arrest and certain prohibitions).

Conclusion and Analysis: The price of irresponsibility

This tragedy has once again demonstrated the dire consequences of failing to follow road safety rules, especially regarding the transport of children. Cramming 21 children into a small passenger car, and even using the trunk, is not just a violation of rules, but a reckless endangerment of human life.

While the court verdict ensures the rule of law, for the family of the deceased girl, this is an irreparable loss. This incident must serve as a serious warning to all drivers, kindergarten administrators, and parents.

Share this important article with your friends and loved ones! Many need to know about road safety and the responsibility for children's lives.

In your opinion, who is responsible for preventing such incidents: the driver, the kindergarten management, or the parents who allowed their children to be transported in such conditions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!