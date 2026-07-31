It Became Known That You Can Be Tracked via Regular Wi-Fi

It has been revealed that a regular Wi-Fi network is not just a tool for internet connection. A new technology developed by scientists allows humans to be identified through Wi-Fi signals with high precision, even while standing behind a wall.

Researchers state that the system analyzes a person's walking style, movement dynamics, and the effect of their body on Wi-Fi waves. Since everyone's movement is unique, a distinct "digital footprint" is created in the signals. Artificial intelligence processes this exact data to distinguish individuals from others.

During tests, the technology recognized people with very high accuracy without physical contact or cameras. Experts emphasize that this method opens up great opportunities for security systems, smart homes, medical monitoring, and rescue services in emergency situations.

At the same time, the technology has also brought privacy-related questions to the agenda. Experts note the importance of protecting personal data and developing clear legal norms when using such capabilities.

According to scientists, although the technology for identifying people via Wi-Fi signals is currently in the research stage, it may be widely used in the future in the fields of security and digital services. This shows that a regular internet network can perform unexpectedly new tasks.