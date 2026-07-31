Shark numbers rise off New York coasts, drones step up surveillance

Due to the frequent sightings of sharks off the northeastern coast of the US this summer, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has stepped up drone surveillance on city beaches. The new system allows lifeguards to monitor the situation from the sky, helping to spot sharks before they approach swimmers.

It is reported that the NYPD's Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) special unit uses drones for various security tasks. They perform rescue operations for those struggling in the water, assist in search and rescue operations, monitor crowded beaches, and track sharks moving near the shore.

Specially trained personnel, in cooperation with lifeguards, regularly patrol the skies above city beaches. This serves as an additional safety measure against sharks, considered one of the ocean's most dangerous predators.

If sharks are detected via drones, operators immediately inform lifeguards. Afterwards, as a precaution, swimmers are immediately taken out of the water.

According to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, July 1–5 a total of near Rockaway Beach 16 sharks were observed. Of these, 7 were detected precisely with the help of NYPD drones.

Experts note that shark attacks are very rare in New York waters. However, surveillance conducted via drones allows lifeguards to detect danger earlier and ensure the safety of vacationers.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, over a 150-year period leading up to 2022 only unprovoked incidents occurred in the New York area 12 shark attacks were recorded. At the same time, in recent years, a temporary increase in non-fatal shark encounters with humans has been observed off the coasts of Long Island and New York City.