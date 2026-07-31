Lukashenko's dream came true: He received a "sacred" cow statue as a gift

·48·World
Lukashenko's dream came true: He received a "sacred" cow statue as a gift

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received an unexpected and symbolic gift from the "Savushkin Produkt" company – a bronze cow statue. This gift is no coincidence, as Lukashenko had previously called cows "sacred" and emphasized the need to erect a monument to them.

Details of the gift and its place in the Palace of Independence

According to the Belarusian leader's press service, this bronze monument will take a well-deserved place in the Palace of Independence. The company's statement hinted that Lukashenko's previously expressed wish has been immediately fulfilled with the phrase "Before saying it, of course." This step has a symbolic meaning combining Belarus's high attention to the agricultural sector and the head of state's personal interests.

Why is the cow "sacred" to Lukashenko?

It is worth noting that in October 2024, during a meeting with agricultural workers, Alexander Lukashenko stated that cows have always been the main breadwinner for the Belarusian people and therefore a monument must be erected to them. The quote "Cows are sacred to me" shows his special respect for this animal. In his opinion, the cow is not only a source of food, but also a symbol of Belarus's rich agricultural heritage and stability.

In the photo: The bronze cow statue gifted to the Belarusian leader is installed in the Palace of Independence.

Not just a statue, but a living animal: Musya the cow

This year, the theme of cows for the Belarusian leader was not limited to just a statue. He was also gifted a real Jersey cow named Musya. According to reports, Musya has been placed on Lukashenko's private farm and continues to live there. This confirms that Lukashenko's interest in agriculture is strong not only on a political level, but also on a personal one.

Conclusion and Analysis: Symbolic gift and political significance

The gifting of a bronze cow statue to the Belarusian president by the "Savushkin Produkt" company is no ordinary event. It reflects the Belarusian head of state's strategic focus on agriculture and his personal values. The declaration of the cow as "sacred" and the idea of erecting a monument to it symbolically reinforces the hard work of the Belarusian people and their respect for nature. This step also demonstrates cooperation and mutual respect between the state and big business.

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Do you think the initiative to erect a monument to cows will have a positive impact on the development of Belarusian agriculture? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Alexander LukashenkoBelarusAgricultureSavushkin ProduktCulture
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