Real Madrid's Firm Stance: Vinicius Given Ultimatum – New Contract or Sale

Real Madrid's Brazilian star forward Vinicius Junior wants to resolve the issue of extending his current contract soon. According to the influential newspaper Marca, the «Los Blancos» leadership has given the player's representatives a final and firm offer regarding a new deal. The club, with no intention of dragging out negotiations, has set a clear condition for Vinicius.

«No Salary Increase, Negotiations Are Closed»

Madrid officials do not plan to further increase the proposed salary or take negotiations to a new level. The Real Madrid management stated that they are not ready to change the existing wage structure for Vinicius and make him the highest-earning player in the team. Maintaining the financial hierarchy within the team remains one of the club's main priorities.

Rejection Will Lead to a Sale

The seriousness of the situation is that if Vinicius rejects this final offer, Real Madrid will put him up for transfer. The club management will seriously begin considering options to sell the player as early as the summer transfer window. Currently 26 years old and in his prime, the Brazilian's current contract runs until 2027, but the club does not want to risk losing him for free.

This step aligns with Real Madrid's transfer policy in recent years – the club is not afraid to take an uncompromising stance on financial demands even with its biggest stars (recall the examples of Ramos, Ronaldo). Although Vinicius is one of the team's key players, the club does not want to disrupt internal balance.

Is Vinicius Happy in Madrid?

Such a sharp turn in negotiations may raise questions about Vinicius's happy future in Madrid. Although he considers himself the team's main star, the club management does not want to elevate him to the level of the highest-paid player. This internal disagreement could affect the player's performance and the atmosphere in the team.

Real Madrid Vinicius Juniorcould also sell and direct the proceeds to strengthen other positions. This will undoubtedly be the next major event in the transfer market.

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Do you think Vinicius will accept Real Madrid's final offer or leave Madrid? Leave your opinion in the comments!