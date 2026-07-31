Ugreen Introduces Advanced Nexode Pro Charger with 160 W Power

·36·Technology
Ugreen Introduces Advanced Nexode Pro Charger with 160 W Power

Ugreen, a leading player in the charger market, has unveiled its most advanced and powerful product. According to ixbt.com, the new Nexode Pro 160 W (catalog number 95127) model is recognized as the most refined solution in the brand's history. This device attracts attention not only for its high power, but also for its modern technologies and smart functions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new charger is built on the company's special GaNInfinity technology, which allows for record-breaking power in a compact size. The dimensions of the Ugreen Nexode Pro 160 W are 82 × 36.5 × 73 mm, and it weighs approximately 310 g, which is a very reasonable figure for a device with such power.

Features and Port Diversity

The device is equipped with multiple connection points, including two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and most importantly, a built-in retractable USB-C cable up to 70 cm long. This cable can be conveniently secured in eight different positions.

The total maximum output power of the device reaches 160 W. Here, the built-in cable and the main USB Type-C port are capable of delivering up to 140 W of power. The second USB-C port supports up to 100 W, and the USB Type-A port supports up to 22.5 W.

Smart Control and Modern Technologies

The Nexode Pro model fully supports most modern fast-charging standards, including USB PD 3.2, USB PD 3.1, PPS, Qualcomm Quick Charge, AFC, SCP, and UFCS protocols. This makes it a universal solution for any modern gadget.

Another important advantage of the device is the ability to remotely control it via the Ugreen Connect app. Connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, you can remotely monitor the parameters of the charger, change power settings, activate safety shut-off functions, and update the software.

Additionally, the housing features a color display that shows key indicators in real time, such as current power, voltage, amperage, temperature, and general status. This advanced gadget is now on sale with a recommended price of $149, though a 20% discount is offered during the initial sales days.

UgreenNexode ProChargerGaN TechnologySmart Gadgets
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