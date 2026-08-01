Russia Expands Mining Blacklist: Moscow and Border Regions Under Ban

·0·World
Russia Expands Mining Blacklist: Moscow and Border Regions Under Ban

Making a sharp strategic pivot in the country's digital economy, the Government of the Russian Federation is introducing large-scale restrictions against cryptocurrency mining. According to the newly approved decree, the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as parts of the Kursk region, will now become "closed zones" for cryptocurrency extraction. This step has become one of the most serious measures in managing energy resources and bringing the digital assets industry under state control in Russia.

The Zamin.uz editorial board analyzes the details of these historic restrictions and their prospects.

Scope and Duration of the Ban: A Multi-Year Scenario

The new procedure is not a temporary measure, but a long-term strategic restriction. According to the government decree, the ban — including the direct implementation of mining activitieswill be in effect from August 15, 2026, to December 31, 2032. This is one of the longest and most systematic mining restrictions in Russia's history.

These restrictions entail not only the direct prohibition of mining operations, but also related technical and support activities. This leaves mining farms, which are massive energy consumers in the Moscow region, with no choice but to completely halt their operations.

Geography: From the Capital to the Strategic Border

The geography of the new ban is of specific strategic importance. It covers three main areas:

  1. City of Moscow: The country's financial, administrative, and political center.

  2. Moscow Region: A major industrial and infrastructure hub.

  3. Kursk Region: Eight border districts of the region and the city of Lgov. The selection of these areas is directly related to the need to ensure energy stability and security.

A Look Back: The Old Members of the "Blacklist"

The experience of restricting mining activities in Russia is not new. Certain restrictions were already in place in a number of regions before. The new decree has not only expanded this list, but also strengthened it legally.

Analysis of Banned and Restricted Regions:

Regions with a Full Ban (Previous)

Regions with Partial Restrictions (Some Areas)

New Ban Regions (Per Decree, From 2026)

Republic of Dagestan, Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkarian Republic

Irkutsk Region (certain areas)

City of Moscow

Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Chechen Republic

Republic of Buryatia (certain areas)

Moscow Region

Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic

Zabaykalsky Krai (certain areas)

Kursk Region (8 districts and the city of Lgov)

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kherson Oblast

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Note: The new bans will fully enter into force on August 15, 2026.

Conclusion and Analysis: A New Reality for the Digital Industry

The large-scale restrictions being introduced against mining activities in Russia mark a complex yet strategically important period for the country's digital industry and energy sector. The introduction of the ban in the capital region indicates a desire to keep Moscow's energy balance stable and redirect resources toward higher-priority infrastructure projects. Long-term restrictions demonstrate the state's strategic and strict control-based approach to the cryptocurrency market.

How these restrictions will affect the development of the digital assets market in Russia, to which energy-rich regions mining activities will relocate, and how the process of strengthening state control will continue remain open questions. One thing is clear: the mining industry in Russia will no longer be as free as before and will fall under the state's "iron grip."

Share this important economic analysis with your friends and analytics enthusiasts! Many need to know the details of this new anti-mining turn in Russia.

Do you think banning mining in Moscow is the right decision? How will this affect the Russian economy and the global crypto market? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

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