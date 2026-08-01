Giant Shark Off New York Coasts Amazes Scientists

The appearance of a giant mako shark near the coast of New York has once again drawn the attention of scientists and marine life enthusiasts. Nearly 12 feet (3.6 meters) in length, this massive predator “Sharkzilla,” has been reported to attack a series of large marine animals around Long Island.

It is reported that this giant mako shark Montauk attacked a humpback whale swimming near, leaving a nearly 2-foot bite mark on its body. It also attacked a grey seal, leaving a 22-inch deep wound on its body. Attacks on 400-pound tuna fish in the same area are also being linked to this exact shark. This was reported in the Discovery Channel documentary program titled “Sharkzilla Takes New York.”

Marine biologist Craig O'Connellstated that such massive injuries could be an important sign that large mako sharks are returning to the coasts of New York in recent years.

Another interesting hypothesis was put forward in the program. According to the scientist, 15,000 barrels of nuclear waste buried in the Hudson Canyon in the late 1960s and subsequent radioactive leaks identified from them may have affected marine animals. He noted that such an impact could potentially cause genetic changes and unusual growth in some animals.

“If animals are exposed to radioactive waste, it can cause genetic mutations and unusual growth. If such a change has occurred in this predator, it could be faster, stronger, and more dangerous,” O'Connell said.

Following this, experts “Sharkzilla”began efforts to locate it, attach a special tag, and take tissue samples to test for radioactivity.

The scientist noted that the coasts of New York were once famous for giant mako sharks. Later, they almost disappeared as a result of overfishing. However, current observations show that large sharks are returning to this area.

At the conclusion of the investigations, the main question was clarified. The analyses showed that “Sharkzilla”showed no traces of radioactivity. Experts that it is likely a pregnant mako shark, and that its large size and extremely fast and powerful hunting ability are its natural characteristics.