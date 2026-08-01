Historic Turn: Spanish Olympic Champion to Manage Czech National Team

·20·Sport
Historic Turn: Spanish Olympic Champion to Manage Czech National Team

The Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR) has announced a historic decision that has caused a major stir in the football world. Renowned Spanish specialist and 2024 Paris Olympics winner Santiago Denia has been appointed as the new head coach of the Czech national football team. The organization's press service officially reported this.

Beginning of a New Era: Why Denia Specifically?

This appointment opens a new page in the history of Czech football, as Santiago Denia has become the first foreign (non-Czechoslovak) coach to lead the national team. In this position, he replaced Miroslav Koubek, who resigned after an unsuccessful campaign at the 2026 World Cup.

The management of FAČR, particularly association president David Trunda, while introducing the new coach, highlighted Denia's vast experience and international reputation. It was reported that legendary players Pavel Nedvěd and Radek Bejbl actively participated in the candidate selection process.

"We were looking for a specialist with vast international experience and great passion. Santiago Denia's successes with the Spanish youth and Olympic national teams testify to his potential. We believe he can take Czech football to a new level," said David Trunda.

The Coach's First Impressions: "Managing the Czech Team is a Great Honor"

Introduced as the new head coach, Santiago Denia did not hide his joy and expressed gratitude for the given opportunity.

"I am very glad to be here. I consider the opportunity to manage the Czech national team a great honor and look forward to starting work with great enthusiasm. Czech football has a rich history and wonderful traditions. I am joining a project aimed at lofty goals and believe we will achieve success together. My biggest desire is to get down to work as soon as possible," said Denia.

The specialist also added that the ambitions of the FAČR management and the team's development plans left a big impression on him. He aims to display modern and attacking football by utilizing the strengths of Czech football.

Rich Experience and Champion Mentality

Santiago Denia began his coaching career within the system of Atlético Madrid. However, real fame came to him through his work with Spain's various youth national teams. He managed Spain's under-17, under-19, under-21, and Olympic teams, achieving significant success on the international stage.

The brightest page in his coaching career was winning gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024 with the Spanish Olympic team. This success proved that he possesses a champion mentality and can deliver results even under pressure at the highest level.

The contract between the Czech football team and Santiago Denia is for two years, with an option to extend it. The main task set for the new coach is to successfully guide the team through the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying stage and ensure a worthy performance in the final tournament stage. Czech fans expect new victories and attractive play from the Spanish specialist.

Santiago DeniaCzech RepublicDavid TrundaPavel Nedvěd
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