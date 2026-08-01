Explosion in the Football World: World Cup 2030 Could Be Canceled, UEFA Against Infantino

The football world is on the brink of an unprecedented crisis. FIFA President Gianni Infantino's controversial proposal to sell commercial rights for tournaments to private investors has sparked fierce outrage from UEFA. The European football governing body has issued an ultimatum to Infantino: if this plan is not abandoned, European national teams—including the reigning champions—will boycott FIFA competitions, specifically the World Cup.

Zamin.uz analyzes and presents this historic confrontation, the risk of the 2030 World Cup collapsing, and the chain of events that could completely alter the football map.

UEFA's "Nuclear" Threat: The Beginning of the War

This confrontation was triggered by Gianni Infantino's idea to hand over the commercial rights of tournaments under the FIFA flag, including World Cups, to a consortium of private investors in exchange for billions of dollars. The FIFA head believes this step is necessary to increase the organization's revenues and develop football.

However, UEFA and many national federations view this as commercialization of football and a loss of its traditional values. UEFA issued an official statement stating that if this idea is implemented, European national teams will boycott all FIFA-sponsored competitions, including the World Cup. This is the most sensational ultimatum in football history.

World Cup 2030 in Danger: Hosts Might Withdraw

The crisis is not limited to mere talk. According to The Touchline, citing El Espanol sources, if Infantino does not back down from his initiative, Spain and Portugal are ready to relinquish hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup. This could be one of the most sensational events in football history.

The 2030 World Cup holds historical significance and was supposed to be held in two UEFA member countries (Spain, Portugal) and CAF (Africa) member Morocco. Additionally, to mark the tournament's centenary, opening matches were planned in Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina. If Spain and Portugal withdraw from the project, this ambitious plan will completely collapse. Relinquishing hosting rights could lead to the total cancellation of the tournament or its relocation to another country.

2030 World Cup Hosting and Crisis Analysis

Indicator / Details Analysis and Current Status Planned Hosts Spain, Portugal, Morocco Centenary Matches Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina Cause of Crisis Infantino's proposal to sell commercial rights UEFA Position Boycott all FIFA competitions, including the World Cup Hosts' (Spain, Portugal) Position Threat of withdrawing from hosting (per El Espanol) Morocco Position Unknown (no official statement made) Consequences Collapse of World Cup 2030, split between FIFA and UEFA

Conclusion and Analysis: The Future of Football is at Risk

This confrontation between Gianni Infantino and UEFA will determine the future of football. Either Infantino yields and saves football from excessive commercialization, or, trying to push through his plan, he splits football in two. This is a situation that could completely change the future football map. The risk of the 2030 World Cup collapsing and the boycott by European giants will deal a severe blow to the strategic stability of the football world. Time will tell who wins and whether football's true essence is preserved.

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Do you think Infantino will drop his plan, or will he agree to a split in football? Leave your opinion in the comments!