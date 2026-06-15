Pants unwashed for 5 months: experiment yields unexpected results

·42·World
Pants unwashed for 5 months: experiment yields unexpected results

Canadian student Josh Le conducted an interesting experiment, wearing jeans almost every day for 330 days without washing them at all. He aimed to determine how bacteria on clothing change over time.

At the end of the experiment, when the pants were tested in a laboratory, various bacteria were found. However, specialists noted that most of them are not harmful to human health.

The most surprising part was that the amount of bacteria hardly changed even after the pants were washed. This shows that regular washing cannot always eliminate all microorganisms.

This experiment sparked great interest on social networks, leading to heated discussions among users.

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