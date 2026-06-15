Rafa Mir sentenced to 8.5 years for rape

·39·World
Rafa Mir sentenced to 8.5 years for rape

Another terrible and sensational trial in the world of European football has come to an end. Rafa Mir, the well-known striker for Spain's Elche club, has been found guilty of committing a serious crime and sentenced to a long prison term. This was reported by Marca, one of the most prestigious and reliable sports publications on the Iberian Peninsula. According to official information, the skilled forward was found fully guilty of sexual assault and causing serious bodily harm to another person.

Million-euro fine and the right to appeal

It has been reported that this strict sentence has not yet officially come into full force. According to current legislation, Rafa Mir and his lawyers retain the right to file an appeal against this decision with higher judicial bodies.

The court panel not only sent the footballer behind bars for 8.5 years but also forced him to pay a large cash fine to the victim and the state in the amount of 64 thousand euros as a significant monetary penalty.

Through the following analytical data table, you can familiarize yourself with the court case of the famous Spanish footballer Rafa Mir and the chronology of his extensive career:

Name of the accused footballer

Current team and age

Sentence imposed by the court

Financial obligation (Fine)

Initial detention date

Famous clubs the player has played for

Rafa Mir

Elche


(28 years old)

8 years and 6 months imprisonment


(Sentence not yet final)

64,000 euros

2024


(After a party at his home)

• Valencia, Sevilla


• Wolverhampton, Nottingham

Details of the luxury home party and investigation

The complex criminal investigation into the Spanish striker's case spanned several years. Law enforcement officially arrested Rafa Mir for the first time in 2024. According to media reports based on investigative bodies, this horrific act of violence occurred during a private party organized at the footballer's own luxury villa. The athlete and a close acquaintance were accused of using force and sexually assaulting two girls.

Unfortunately, such ugly events may put a complete end to the footballer's bright career. As a reminder, 28-year-old Rafa Mir had earned the love of fans while playing for many prominent European teams, including giants like Valencia, Sevilla, Wolverhampton, and Nottingham Forest.

Stay tuned with Zamin for the hottest events in European and world football, the off-field lives of star players, court proceedings, and the most reliable exclusive news from the sports world!

Rafa MirElcheMarcaValenciaSevilla
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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