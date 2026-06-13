Journalist's move for a photo with Shakira makes the internet laugh
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An amusing incident involving an Argentine journalist occurred ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match.
After spotting Colombian star Shakira while broadcasting live, the reporter temporarily paused his report and ran to take a photo with her.
A short while later, the journalist returned to the air and commented on his actions with a touch of humor.
The video of this incident went viral on social media, sparking laughter and discussion among many users.
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