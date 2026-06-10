Bernardo Silva's next club revealed...

·0·Sport
Bernardo Silva's next club revealed...

As the transfer window in European football approaches, the flow of unexpected and sensational news continues. New and reliable details have finally emerged regarding which grand club the skilled midfielder Bernardo Silva, currently representing the Portugal national team at the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will join next season.

According to the latest exclusive report from renowned insider journalist Matteo Moretto, the Portuguese star is very keen on the idea of living and playing in the Spanish capital, beautiful Madrid. For this reason, he is seriously considering joining Atlético Madrid and defending the colors of the 'Colchoneros'. In turn, the Madrid club's management is taking all necessary measures to successfully complete this monumental transfer. Club officials are in constant close contact with the player's trusted agent, trying to convince all interested parties of how bright the Spanish project is.

It is worth noting that the 31-year-old experienced and creative midfielder Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City completely once his current contract expires. For this very reason, he could join the Madrid club without any transfer fees, i.e., completely free as a free agent. This could easily be the transfer of the year for Atlético.

For context, it should be noted that the Portuguese virtuoso has been playing consistently and very successfully for the 'Citizens' since 2017. At that time, he was brought to England from the French club Monaco for exactly 50 million euros with high expectations and became the indispensable heart of Pep Guardiola's team. Now, he is close to achieving new victories under Diego Simeone.

Follow the process of Bernardo Silva's move to Madrid, Atlético's new transfer moves, and all exclusive news about the Portugal national team at the World Cup with us on Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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