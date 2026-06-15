Events surrounding the Middle East region in the arena of global geopolitics have entered an even more acute and precarious phase. New political dialogues between Washington and Tehran, which have been the center of international attention, flared up with new vigor following a statement by White House leader Donald Trump during his 80th anniversary celebrations. However, one of the most radical and controversial representatives of the Israeli government, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, categorically stated that the terms of the new international agreement being forged between the US and Iran should not impose any obligations on the State of Israel.

«Israel is not a banana republic!» — Ben-Gvir's outcry

The Israeli Security Minister issued a sharp and passionate statement regarding the imposition of certain conditions on Israel in the draft agreement being signed by the White House with Tehran.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's speech, which caused a sensation in the international press: «The State of Israel is not a puppet that blindly follows any order from the US; we are an independent and sovereign country! We have a sacred duty to our citizens, the fighters of the IDF, the entire Jewish people, and, moreover, to the spirits of our ancestors who were exiled for centuries. This duty is to guarantee the security of the Jewish population on the land of Israel. History has shown that every time we bowed to external pressures and jeopardized our security, we paid the price with the blood of our soldiers. The Oslo Accords, the 2006 Lebanon agreement, and the tragic consequences of the long-term policy of tolerance in Gaza are clear examples of this. We consider the US a friend and are grateful to President Trump, but the State of Israel is not a banana republic».

The Minister added that Israel would never be a partner to this agreement and that military operations and airstrikes in the territory of the northern neighbor — Lebanon — would absolutely not stop.

Through the following special political analysis table, you can closely examine the hidden contradictions between Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv, as well as Itamar Ben-Gvir's international status:

Center of geopolitical conflict Agreement parties and expected date Condition imposed on Israel in the White House draft Relationship between the Israeli Prime Minister and the US President International sanctions applied against Ben-Gvir The Minister's radical plans for Palestine Middle East and Lebanon crisis • USA — Iran

• June 19 (Switzerland) Complete cessation of military actions in Lebanon Extremely tense

(Trump wants peace, Netanyahu wants to continue the war) • United Kingdom, Canada, Australia

• New Zealand, Norway and EU countries (May) • Deportation of 2.3 million people from Gaza

• Arrest of Mahmoud Abbas

The behind-the-scenes war between Trump and Netanyahu

Previously, US leader Donald Trump predicted that the foundation for an initial agreement with Iran had been created and that official documents would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland. According to this international document, Israel must immediately stop armed clashes on the Lebanon front. However, due to such sharply differing tactics on the issue of Iran and Lebanon, a chill has fallen over the warm relations between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. While the US administration aims to stop the bloodshed and establish peace in the region, Netanyahu and his generals, who are adding fuel to the fire, remain firm in their intention to continue the bloody war.

The «Radical Minister» under international sanctions

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his sharp outbursts against the US administration and the international community, has long been a headache for world politicians. It should be noted that last year he was blacklisted (sanctioned) by countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway. In May of this year, due to illegal and violent actions against activists of the «Sumud» flotilla at sea, several powerful EU countries are also preparing to impose economic and political restrictions on him.

Ben-Gvir is at the center of sensations no less than those in the world of MMA fighting with his extremely ruthless and sharp statements against the Palestinian people. In particular, he openly advocates for the complete deportation of 2.3 million innocent people living in the Gaza Strip from their homes to other countries. Furthermore, he frequently appears in the pages of the world media for calling for the arrest of Palestinian National Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and the physical elimination (assassination) of high-ranking officials in Ramallah.

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