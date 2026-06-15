Brazil Reach Final Decision on Neymar: Star Forward to Miss Group Stage

Brazil's main star Neymar may miss the entire group stage of the World Cup due to injury. The Selecao medical staff, prioritizing the player's long-term health, have decided to preserve him until the knockout stages. This decision is expected to significantly impact the team's tournament strategy. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to ESPN, Brazil's doctors and coaching staff have reached an agreement regarding Neymar's recovery process. Currently, caution has been set as the primary objective. While fans and experts hope for the star's quick return to the pitch, the coaches are unwilling to risk playing him in the match against Haiti in Philadelphia.

Medical Conclusion and Recovery Process

Neymar suffered a calf muscle injury while playing for Santos on May 17. This second-degree injury has prevented him from training under Carlo Ancelotti since arriving at the Granja Comary headquarters on May 27. The medical staff's main requirement is to avoid a recurrence of the injury by preventing an early return to training.

The 32-year-old forward has now begun working with loads in the gym, which is a positive sign in the recovery process. However, he has not yet reached the level of training with the ball alongside the full group. According to the plan, Neymar will start individual training this week, but team drills will only be permitted once pain has completely disappeared.

The fact that Neymar has not participated in official matches for over a month has also negatively affected his match rhythm. Consequently, the coaching staff is questioning whether to field him even in the final group stage match against Scotland in Miami on June 24.

Strategic Plan for the Knockout Stage

Within the Brazil national team, the primary focus is now on preparing Neymar specifically for the decisive knockout stages. This strategy indicates confidence that positive results can be achieved without him against group stage opponents. The strong competition in the Selecao's attacking line allows Carlo Ancelotti to temporarily cover Neymar's absence.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, Neymar's appearance is of great importance, as World Cup matches are always followed with high interest in the country. Brazil's cautious approach serves to preserve the possibility of seeing one of the tournament's brightest stars during the most intense moments of the competition.