Another sensational purchase has shaken the world of car enthusiasts and show business. Famous and entrepreneurial blogger Askhab Tamayev officially announced that he personally purchased a luxurious Bugatti supercar belonging to football legend and Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo. This deal, which caused a huge stir on social media, is attracting attention not only because of the change in car ownership but also as a new bridge of friendship between two famous personalities.

According to insider information, the Russian blogger successfully finalized all terms for purchasing this unique high-speed vehicle from the Portuguese star's collection. In addition to the official sales process, the parties agreed on a very interesting mutual obligation: Askhab Tamayev and Cristiano Ronaldo reached a firm agreement to meet face-to-face and hold a special meeting after the 2026 World Cup matches are fully completed.

The rumors surrounding this major project and purchase actually started quite a while ago. Initial reports in the media stated that Askhab Tamayev offered an exceptionally large sum of $6 million in cash for Ronaldo's favorite 'iron horse.' It appears that the blogger's bold and decisive step ultimately paid off, and the football star agreed to hand over his supercar specifically to him.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is focusing all his attention on the most important tournament of his career. He is participating in intense preparations for the World Cup, which will take place across the ocean, with the Portugal national team camp. The footballer plans to meet with the new buyer and officially hand over the car keys after the World Cup.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to always follow Cristiano Ronaldo's final steps in the World Cup, details of the anticipated historic meeting with Askhab Tamayev, and the hottest events in the lives of world stars!