Space Communication to Accelerate: Luch-5VM Satellites Under Development

·22·Technology
Space Communication to Accelerate: Luch-5VM Satellites Under Development

The Luch relay system, one of the key infrastructures supporting Russia's space activities, is moving to a new stage. The Reshetnev company has begun creating the second and third modernized Luch-5VM satellites to further improve the system. This was announced in an official statement by the Roskosmos State Corporation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

This project serves to fundamentally improve the quality of space communication. The main technical advantage of the new devices is the significant increase in the throughput capacity of their onboard relay complex. This allows for an increase in the volume of data transmitted from orbit to Earth and vice versa, as well as an increase in the overall efficiency of the system.

Technical Capabilities and Tasks

The Luch system primarily serves to establish real-time communication and data exchange with low-orbit spacecraft. According to ixbt.com, the modernized spacecraft will perform not only rapid communication but also complex scientific and meteorological tasks. In particular, the system is responsible for receiving data from Rosgidromet satellites and routing them to processing centers.

Furthermore, Luch-5VM spacecraft are of vital importance in emergency situations. The system also performs the function of receiving signals from emergency radio beacons from space. This serves as a key link in ensuring the speed of search and rescue operations.

In the context of Uzbekistan and the region, the development of such technologies expands the accuracy of weather forecasts and opportunities for international cooperation in space exploration. Since meteorological data exchange is carried out on a global scale, modern relay satellites accelerate this process.

Currently, Reshetnev specialists are working on the project's technical documentation and components. In the future, the launch of these satellites into orbit will further stabilize Russia's independent space communication system and prevent interruptions in data transmission.

RoskosmosLuch-5VMSpaceTechnologySatellite
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Global Wave of Social Media Bans for Children IntensifiesGlobal Wave of Social Media Bans for Children IntensifiesToday, 17:59Strongest Solar Flare Successfully Observed Before It BeganStrongest Solar Flare Successfully Observed Before It BeganToday, 17:54Oil Industry Revolution: Continuous Drilling Technology Developed in RussiaOil Industry Revolution: Continuous Drilling Technology Developed in RussiaToday, 16:56Ulefone RugOne Xever 8: Hot-Swappable Battery Feature IntroducedUlefone RugOne Xever 8: Hot-Swappable Battery Feature IntroducedToday, 16:24Amazfit Unveils Its New Flagship Watch — Cheetah 2 ProAmazfit Unveils Its New Flagship Watch — Cheetah 2 ProToday, 15:58Rostec Integrates AI Technologies into Anti-Drone SystemsRostec Integrates AI Technologies into Anti-Drone SystemsToday, 15:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body