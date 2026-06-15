Space Communication to Accelerate: Luch-5VM Satellites Under Development

The Luch relay system, one of the key infrastructures supporting Russia's space activities, is moving to a new stage. The Reshetnev company has begun creating the second and third modernized Luch-5VM satellites to further improve the system. This was announced in an official statement by the Roskosmos State Corporation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

This project serves to fundamentally improve the quality of space communication. The main technical advantage of the new devices is the significant increase in the throughput capacity of their onboard relay complex. This allows for an increase in the volume of data transmitted from orbit to Earth and vice versa, as well as an increase in the overall efficiency of the system.

Technical Capabilities and Tasks

The Luch system primarily serves to establish real-time communication and data exchange with low-orbit spacecraft. According to ixbt.com, the modernized spacecraft will perform not only rapid communication but also complex scientific and meteorological tasks. In particular, the system is responsible for receiving data from Rosgidromet satellites and routing them to processing centers.

Furthermore, Luch-5VM spacecraft are of vital importance in emergency situations. The system also performs the function of receiving signals from emergency radio beacons from space. This serves as a key link in ensuring the speed of search and rescue operations.

In the context of Uzbekistan and the region, the development of such technologies expands the accuracy of weather forecasts and opportunities for international cooperation in space exploration. Since meteorological data exchange is carried out on a global scale, modern relay satellites accelerate this process.

Currently, Reshetnev specialists are working on the project's technical documentation and components. In the future, the launch of these satellites into orbit will further stabilize Russia's independent space communication system and prevent interruptions in data transmission.