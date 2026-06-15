Sarri officially appointed as new Atalanta head coach

·24·Sport
Sarri officially appointed as new Atalanta head coach

Another major and unexpected coaching shuffle has occurred in the world of Italy's Serie A and European football. The famous specialist Maurizio Sarri, renowned for his tactical revolutions and attacking style of play, has officially signed a contract with Atalanta of Bergamo. Following successful negotiations with the club management, the 67-year-old experienced strategist has taken charge of the team. The veteran specialist replaces Raffaele Palladino, who failed to deliver the expected results at the helm of the Bergamo giants.

Sarri's season at Lazio and the Coppa Italia final

Experienced coach Maurizio Sarri managed Lazio of Rome last season, engaging in a series of intense battles with the capital city rivals. Under his leadership, the Romans played 38 matches in Serie A, earning 54 points and finishing the season in 9th place in the standings.

Furthermore, Sarri showed true resolve with the Rome club in the Coppa Italia, reaching the decisive final stage for the main trophy. However, in a highly intense clash against the powerful Inter Milan, the Romans missed their chance with a 0-2 loss, settling for silver medals.

You can find more details about Atalanta's new head coach Maurizio Sarri and the teams' final statistics from last season in the official analytical sports table below:

New head coach of the team

Specialist's age

Replaced former coach

Lazio's last season performance

Atalanta's last season performance

Main goal for the new season

Maurizio Sarri


(Tactics master)

67 years old

Raffaele Palladino

9th place


(38 games, 54 points, Cup finalist)

7th place


(38 games, 59 points)

Entering the top four in Serie A and European competitions

A new era and ambitious goals in Bergamo

For its part, Atalanta of Bergamo also had a decent domestic league season. The Bergamo side played 38 rounds of the domestic championship, managing to accumulate a total of 59 points and finishing 7th in Serie A, securing a spot in European competitions.

Now, the club management aims to lead the team to even higher peaks under the experienced Maurizio Sarri, securing a place in the top four and fighting seriously for a Champions League spot. Fans in Bergamo are eagerly awaiting the revival of Sarri's famous 'Sarriball' style (attacking football based on fast and short passes).

Stay tuned to Zamin for the hottest Serie A transfer news, Maurizio Sarri's new tactical moves in Bergamo, exclusive reports from the life of Atalanta, and the most reliable news on European football!

Maurizio SarriAtalantaLazioInter Milan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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