Pilot who flew for 17 years with a fake diploma arrested

A case that shook the aviation industry has been uncovered in Canada. Jeffrey Welle, a former Air Canada pilot, has been arrested and charged with flying for 17 years without a valid license.

According to investigators, he operated over 900 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2025. Most notably, he worked at the airline during this entire time, posing as a qualified pilot.

Law enforcement authorities have filed a series of serious charges against him, including fraud, use of forged documents, and providing false information.

In an official statement, Air Canada emphasized that the individual had successfully passed all practical and technical tests during his tenure. However, he was immediately grounded as soon as the situation was discovered.

This incident has once again brought to the forefront the need to further strengthen control and verification mechanisms within the aviation system.