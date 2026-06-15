Terrible Tragedy Averted at Chinese School

A severe incident that could have occurred at a school in China was prevented in time thanks to a teacher's vigilance. It was reported that two schoolgirls tried to push a third girl off the roof of the building.

Noticing the situation, the teacher saw the girls climbing to the roof suspiciously and immediately followed them. Thanks to the teacher's quick action, the situation was brought under control before a tragedy occurred, and the girl's life was saved.

The incident caused serious concern among the school staff and parents. Experts emphasize the need to pay more serious attention to relationships between children, psychological pressure, and safety issues.

This event once again demonstrated how important it is in educational institutions not only to provide knowledge but also to ensure the psychological well-being and safety of students.