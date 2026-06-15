New Taliban Rule: Phone Users to be Fired

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New Taliban Rule: Phone Users to be Fired

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has banned the use of smartphones in schools as part of its restrictions. According to the new rule, teachers and education staff found with smartphones may be dismissed from their jobs. This was reported by Kabul Now.

In an audio recording obtained by the publication, an education official spoke about this. He stated that starting June 13, the use of mobile phones is prohibited for teachers and all education system staff. According to sources, this recording belongs to an education official in Balkh province.

He said that Taliban representatives announced that individuals possessing smartphones would be handed over to the court. It was also mentioned that their phones would be destroyed. Such individuals may also be removed from their positions.

Last week, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a special decree banning the use of smartphones for movement members and government employees. Instructions sent to military courts emphasized that those who violate this rule would be considered 'criminals'.

Cases will be referred to military courts for punitive measures to be taken against them. Following this ban, movement members posted videos on social media showing them smashing their smartphones.

Reasons and consequences of the ban

The new regulation is seen as a move by the Taliban leadership to strengthen internal discipline. Through this, they aim to control the flow of information among group members.

The restriction on smartphone use is mainly explained by security issues. The Taliban are concerned about data leaks and the spread of unauthorized content via social networks.

However, restrictions on smartphone use could further isolate Afghanistan from the international community. The country is currently facing serious political and economic problems, and smartphones are one of the most important tools for communication, information, education, and professional development today.

TalibanAfghanistanKabul NowBalkhHibatullah Akhundzada
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Aziza Shukhratova
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