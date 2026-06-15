Ulefone RugOne Xever 8: Hot-Swappable Battery Feature Introduced

·2·Technology
Ulefone RugOne Xever 8: Hot-Swappable Battery Feature Introduced

The RugOne brand, belonging to Ulefone, has unveiled its new RugOne Xever 8 rugged smartphone. The main highlight of this device is that it allows the user to replace the battery without turning off the device, meaning the workflow is not interrupted. This technology is a crucial innovation for specialists working in extreme conditions and travelers. This was reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to ixbt.com, the new model implements Swappable Battery 2.0 technology. In the previous generation, the Xever 7, the screen would go black and the system would temporarily stop when the battery was replaced. In the RugOne Xever 8, the user can change the battery even while talking on the phone, watching a video, or typing text. Connection is not lost, and there is no risk of data loss.

Technical Specifications and Durability

The smartphone stands out not only for its battery but also for its robustness. It meets the MIL-STD-810H military standard, as well as IP68 and IP69K protection ratings. This means the device is resistant to water, dust, strong shocks, and extreme temperature changes. For working in noisy external environments, a SonicX speaker with a loudness of 117 dB is installed.

Regarding the hardware, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G200 processor and 8 GB of RAM. The internal storage can be 128 GB or 256 GB depending on the choice. The 6.5-inch display supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth image movement.

Camera capabilities are also quite high for rugged smartphones: the main module has a 64 megapixel sensor, and there is also a special 20 megapixel night vision camera for nighttime shooting. The package includes two batteries, each with a capacity of 4800 mAh, which virtually eliminates power problems on long trips.

Software and Pricing

The RugOne Xever 8 runs under the modern Android 16 operating system. The manufacturer guarantees major system updates for this model for three years. Such long-term support is rare in the rugged smartphone segment.

Currently, the new gadget can be purchased from the official RugOne website as well as major trading platforms such as AliExpress, Amazon, and Mercado Libre. The prices are set as follows:

  • Base version with 128 GB memory — 380 dollars;
  • High-end version with 256 GB memory — 410 dollars.
In the Uzbekistan market, these types of smartphones are mainly popular among those active in construction, mining, and extreme tourism. The new model from the Ulefone brand is expected to stand out significantly from competitors with its affordable price and unique battery system.

UlefoneRugOneSmartphoneTechnologyGadget
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Amazfit Unveils Its New Flagship Watch — Cheetah 2 ProAmazfit Unveils Its New Flagship Watch — Cheetah 2 ProToday, 15:58Rostec Integrates AI Technologies into Anti-Drone SystemsRostec Integrates AI Technologies into Anti-Drone SystemsToday, 15:50Cybersecurity Experts Oppose US Government Ban on Anthropic ModelsCybersecurity Experts Oppose US Government Ban on Anthropic ModelsToday, 15:29Handheld Gaming Console Market Growing: AliExpress Announces Most Popular ModelsHandheld Gaming Console Market Growing: AliExpress Announces Most Popular ModelsToday, 15:28Reactor Vessel Installed in Fifth Unit of Kudankulam NPP in IndiaReactor Vessel Installed in Fifth Unit of Kudankulam NPP in IndiaToday, 15:26Salesforce Makes Major AI Market Move: Fin Acquired for $3.6 BillionSalesforce Makes Major AI Market Move: Fin Acquired for $3.6 BillionToday, 15:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body