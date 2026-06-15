Ulefone RugOne Xever 8: Hot-Swappable Battery Feature Introduced

The RugOne brand, belonging to Ulefone, has unveiled its new RugOne Xever 8 rugged smartphone. The main highlight of this device is that it allows the user to replace the battery without turning off the device, meaning the workflow is not interrupted. This technology is a crucial innovation for specialists working in extreme conditions and travelers. This was reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to ixbt.com, the new model implements Swappable Battery 2.0 technology. In the previous generation, the Xever 7, the screen would go black and the system would temporarily stop when the battery was replaced. In the RugOne Xever 8, the user can change the battery even while talking on the phone, watching a video, or typing text. Connection is not lost, and there is no risk of data loss.

Technical Specifications and Durability

The smartphone stands out not only for its battery but also for its robustness. It meets the MIL-STD-810H military standard, as well as IP68 and IP69K protection ratings. This means the device is resistant to water, dust, strong shocks, and extreme temperature changes. For working in noisy external environments, a SonicX speaker with a loudness of 117 dB is installed.

Regarding the hardware, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G200 processor and 8 GB of RAM. The internal storage can be 128 GB or 256 GB depending on the choice. The 6.5-inch display supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth image movement.

Camera capabilities are also quite high for rugged smartphones: the main module has a 64 megapixel sensor, and there is also a special 20 megapixel night vision camera for nighttime shooting. The package includes two batteries, each with a capacity of 4800 mAh, which virtually eliminates power problems on long trips.

Software and Pricing

The RugOne Xever 8 runs under the modern Android 16 operating system. The manufacturer guarantees major system updates for this model for three years. Such long-term support is rare in the rugged smartphone segment.

Currently, the new gadget can be purchased from the official RugOne website as well as major trading platforms such as AliExpress, Amazon, and Mercado Libre. The prices are set as follows:

Base version with 128 GB memory — 380 dollars;

High-end version with 256 GB memory — 410 dollars.

In the Uzbekistan market, these types of smartphones are mainly popular among those active in construction, mining, and extreme tourism. The new model from the Ulefone brand is expected to stand out significantly from competitors with its affordable price and unique battery system.