Amazfit Unveils Its New Flagship Watch — Cheetah 2 Pro

·30·Technology
Amazfit Unveils Its New Flagship Watch — Cheetah 2 Pro

Amazfit, a well-established player in the smart device market, has officially unveiled its new Cheetah 2 Pro flagship watch designed for athletes and professional runners. The device attracts attention not only for its durability but also for its high-tech materials and long-lasting battery. According to ixbt.com, the new model has already gone on sale in CIS markets. Ixbt.com reports .

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro case is crafted from grade 5 titanium alloy and high-strength polymer. This ensures the watch is both lightweight and extremely durable. The total weight of the device is only 46 grams, which ensures no discomfort for athletes running marathon distances.

Technical Specifications and Screen Quality

The watch is equipped with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. Most importantly, the maximum brightness of the screen reaches 3000 nits. This indicator allows the information on the display to be easily read even on the sunniest days. The screen surface is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass.

The device offers a comprehensive analysis system for athletes. It features over 170 sports modes, monitoring not only running but also strength training and body recovery processes. Built-in sensors continuously track heart rate and blood oxygen levels (SpO2).

Battery Life and Price

The battery capacity is 540 mAh, guaranteeing operation in the following modes:

  • Typical usage — up to 20 days;
  • Active usage — up to 7 days;
  • Continuous GPS — up to 29 hours.
Additionally, the watch has a 5 ATM water resistance rating, allowing safe use during rain or swimming workouts. Users can also answer calls using the built-in speaker and microphone.

Currently, the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro is sold on the Russian market for approximately 38 thousand rubles (about 400 US dollars). This model is expected to appear in major retail stores and online marketplaces in Uzbekistan soon, which will be great news for local sports enthusiasts.

AmazfitSmartwatchTechnologyGadgetCheetah 2 Pro
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Abror Shuhratov
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