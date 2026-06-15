Horrific discovery in Poland: remains of 32 unborn babies found

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Horrific discovery in Poland: remains of 32 unborn babies found

A shocking event has occurred in Poland. During construction work in the village of Luturij, near the city of Jeszuv, the remains of 32 unborn babies were discovered.

It was reported that the land was being prepared for the construction of a new residential complex. This discovery during excavation immediately drew the attention of law enforcement agencies.

Investigative actions have now begun. A 57-year-old pathologist, Magdalena, has been detained as a suspect. The prosecutor's office stated that she may be charged with "desecration of human remains" and "storage of medical materials in an unauthorized location."

Experts are conducting examinations to determine the causes of the situation and study the origin of the remains. This incident has sparked serious debate in Polish society.

PolandRzeszówMagdalena
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