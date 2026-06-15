Starmer announces social media ban for children under 16

·18·World
Starmer announces social media ban for children under 16

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a new initiative aimed at protecting children in the online environment. According to the plan, social media usage is set to be banned for children under 16.

These restrictions will cover popular platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X. The new rules could come into effect in the spring of 2027.

The government also plans to restrict certain features of online services for minors. This includes live streaming, the ability to communicate with strangers, and elements on certain gaming platforms, which will be placed under control.

Keir Starmer emphasized that through this decision, the government aims to "stand on the side of families, not tech companies." According to him, the main goal is to give children back their real childhood and protect them from harmful content and dangerous online influences.

This initiative is expected to spark intense public debate.

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