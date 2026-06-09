Gary Lineker: Saying Cristiano Ronaldo Is Weaker Than Lionel Messi Is Not an Insult

Former England national team and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has once again weighed in on the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the renowned expert, placing the Argentine star above the Portuguese player is simply a footballing truth and constitutes no personal insult. Lineker also admitted that his firm stance has cooled his relationship with the Al-Nassr forward. This was reported by Goal.com news outlet.

In an interview with The Louis Theroux Podcast, Lineker explained why he ranks Lionel Messi even higher than Diego Maradona. According to him, Messi performs actions during his career that an ordinary player might not demonstrate even once in their entire career. Lineker considers Messi's vision and passing ability to be beyond human capabilities.

At the same time, Lineker emphasized his great respect for Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic and achievements. "I don't dislike Ronaldo; he is an incredible footballer. But anyone who understands the game can see who is better. The mere fact that Ronaldo is mentioned alongside Messi is a huge compliment to him, because he lacks Messi's innate talent. Saying this is not an insult to Ronaldo," said the former footballer.

It appears that Lineker's comments did not sit well with Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the expert, the Portuguese star was offended by him and is currently not speaking to him. Lineker, who previously stated that they had a good relationship, revealed that Ronaldo cut off contact with him after his response regarding Messi.

Currently, both legendary forwards are focused on the 2026 World Cup. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi wants to perform another miracle with Argentina, while Cristiano Ronaldo aims to compete for the only missing trophy in his rich collection—the World Cup.