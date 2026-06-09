Gary Lineker: Saying Cristiano Ronaldo Is Weaker Than Lionel Messi Is Not an Insult

·1·Sport
Gary Lineker: Saying Cristiano Ronaldo Is Weaker Than Lionel Messi Is Not an Insult

Former England national team and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has once again weighed in on the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the renowned expert, placing the Argentine star above the Portuguese player is simply a footballing truth and constitutes no personal insult. Lineker also admitted that his firm stance has cooled his relationship with the Al-Nassr forward. This was reported by Goal.com news outlet.

In an interview with The Louis Theroux Podcast, Lineker explained why he ranks Lionel Messi even higher than Diego Maradona. According to him, Messi performs actions during his career that an ordinary player might not demonstrate even once in their entire career. Lineker considers Messi's vision and passing ability to be beyond human capabilities.

At the same time, Lineker emphasized his great respect for Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic and achievements. "I don't dislike Ronaldo; he is an incredible footballer. But anyone who understands the game can see who is better. The mere fact that Ronaldo is mentioned alongside Messi is a huge compliment to him, because he lacks Messi's innate talent. Saying this is not an insult to Ronaldo," said the former footballer.

It appears that Lineker's comments did not sit well with Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the expert, the Portuguese star was offended by him and is currently not speaking to him. Lineker, who previously stated that they had a good relationship, revealed that Ronaldo cut off contact with him after his response regarding Messi.

Currently, both legendary forwards are focused on the 2026 World Cup. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi wants to perform another miracle with Argentina, while Cristiano Ronaldo aims to compete for the only missing trophy in his rich collection—the World Cup.

Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoGary LinekerFootballBarcelona
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Is the England National Team Overly Dependent on Harry Kane?Is the England National Team Overly Dependent on Harry Kane?Today, 16:20FIFA Has Devised a New Way to Generate Extra Revenue from the 2026 World Cup...FIFA Has Devised a New Way to Generate Extra Revenue from the 2026 World Cup...Today, 15:45Real Madrid Preparing to Sign Nico Schlotterbeck from BorussiaReal Madrid Preparing to Sign Nico Schlotterbeck from BorussiaToday, 15:29Reason Revealed: Why Kenneth Eichhorn Rejected Liverpool OfferReason Revealed: Why Kenneth Eichhorn Rejected Liverpool OfferToday, 14:56Didier Deschamps Comments on Kylian Mbappé's Goal DroughtDidier Deschamps Comments on Kylian Mbappé's Goal DroughtToday, 14:19Thierry Henry Reacts to Anthony Gordon's Move to BarcelonaThierry Henry Reacts to Anthony Gordon's Move to BarcelonaToday, 13:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team