Maurizio Sarri Returns to Italian Football: Experienced Coach Appointed Atalanta Manager

·3·Sport
Maurizio Sarri Returns to Italian Football: Experienced Coach Appointed Atalanta Manager

Maurizio Sarri, one of the most renowned and distinctive coaches in Italian football, has officially returned to the game. Atalanta, representing the city of Bergamo, announced that an agreement has been reached with the 67-year-old manager. After leaving Lazio and spending some time out of work, Sarri has now become part of the Nerazzurri family. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

According to the club's official statement, Maurizio Sarri has taken over as first-team technical director and head coach. The Atalanta management aims to maintain the team's high momentum of recent years, relying on his vast experience and success in European competitions. Sarri's participation in over 800 matches throughout his professional career testifies to his immense experience.

Sarrismo style in Bergamo

Maurizio Sarri is famous for his attacking style of play based on short passes, known as "Sarrismo". His career began in the lower divisions and reached its peak through successes at Empoli and Napoli. Particularly during his time in Naples, he gained global attention by providing a worthy challenge to Juventus.

The Italian specialist also boasts a rich trophy cabinet. He won the Europa League with Chelsea in England and achieved the Serie A title with Juventus. According to Ixbt.com, Atalanta owners, the Percassi and Paluca families, believe that Sarri's winning mentality will take the team to a new level.

In recent years, Atalanta has established itself in Italian and European football, regularly competing for Champions League and Europa League spots. Starting work at the Gewiss Stadium will not be easy for Sarri, as the fans and management expect not only beautiful football but also consistent results.

As a reminder, Sarri's departure from Lazio was unexpected. At the Rome club, he successfully led the team to second place in Serie A and reached the Champions League knockout stages. Now, he faces the task of achieving new victories with Atalanta. The club management welcomed the specialist warmly and expressed their readiness to provide full support.

Maurizio SarriAtalantaSerie AFootballTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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