Arman Sarukyan Gifts $400,000 Watch to Girlfriend (Video)

·34·World
Arman Sarukyan Gifts $400,000 Watch to Girlfriend (Video)

UFC fighter Arman Sarukyan has once again drawn fans' attention by presenting an expensive gift to his loved one.

In a viral video, the athlete is seen gifting a Richard Mille wristwatch in a special box to his girlfriend at a restaurant. The girl can be seen hugging Sarukyan, overjoyed after trying on the watch.

It is reported that the value of this luxury accessory is approximately 400,000 US dollars. Richard Mille watches are famous for their unique design, complex mechanism, and limited production.

These scenes spread widely on social networks, sparking various reactions among users. While some praised Sarukyan's generosity, others focused on the immense value of the gift.

Arman SarukyanUFCRichard Mille
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