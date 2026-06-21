Male Cat Giving Birth in Turkey Sparks Internet Debate

An unusual situation involving a cat named Jengo in Izmir, Turkey, has sparked widespread discussion. A cat believed to be male due to its appearance and certain characteristics unexpectedly gave birth.

After examinations, it was discovered that Jengo possesses a very rare biological trait. Experts say that both male and female reproductive tissues existed in its body simultaneously.

Veterinarians emphasize that such a condition may occur in approximately one in 6 million animals. Therefore, Jengo is regarded as an extremely rare phenomenon in the field of veterinary medicine.

What makes the story even more interesting is that similar biological markers were reportedly found in the kitten Jengo brought into the world. This situation is being further studied by specialists.