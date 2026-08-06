Xiaomi Unveils New Mijia Electric Shaver

·117·Technology
Xiaomi Unveils New Mijia Electric Shaver

The Xiaomi brand has launched a special version of its popular Mijia electric shaver on the Chinese market. The device, bearing the QDL12 catalog number, stands out with its attractive purple Nebula Purple color and gift-ready packaging. According to ixbt.com, the new product is offered to buyers for 349 yuan, or approximately 50 US dollars. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The special set includes not only the modern electric shaver itself but also a dedicated branded case for convenient storage and transport. This provides extra convenience for those who want to give the device as a gift.

Technical Features and Performance

The device’s technical specifications are also highly developed, ensuring strong performance in everyday use. The shaver is equipped with three independent blade systems and a dual-ring foil, allowing for fast and high-quality shaving.

According to the manufacturer, the device uses a complex-shaped foil produced with MIM, a metal injection molding technology. This solution significantly reduces the number of hairs left behind during shaving and lowers the risk of skin pinching.

Protection and Battery Life

Another key advantage of the device is its water-resistance system. The IPX7 standard allows the shaver to be rinsed and cleaned directly under running water, making it easier to maintain good hygiene.

The shaver’s built-in high-speed motor can perform up to 5 million movements per minute. Its power source also provides up to 90 days of operation without recharging, depending on the intensity level.

XiaomiMijiaElectric ShaverTechnologyGadgets
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