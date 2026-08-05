Wildberries May Launch Its Own Messenger

Wildberries & Russ, a major international e-commerce marketplace operator, has taken the first steps toward creating its own messenger. According to Kommersant, citing data from the SPARK-Interfax system, the company has officially registered dozens of domain names for this purpose. Ixbt.com reports .

The registered internet addresses currently include wb-messenger.ru, chat-wb.ru and чат-вб.рф . This move indicates that the company plans to establish a presence not only in e-commerce but also in the digital communications and messaging services market.

From Corporate Testing to Global Plans

The emergence of this project is not entirely unexpected for the market. In June this year, Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim said that the company was successfully testing a dedicated corporate messenger for its employees. At the time, management disclosed plans to expand the service in the future.

According to the plans, the service, initially intended for internal communication, is to be gradually introduced to the wider market. The first stage involves launching it in Russia, followed by plans to offer it in other countries. The registration of the new domain names shows that this strategy is being implemented consistently.

Market Competition and Prospects

At present, official representatives of Wildberries & Russ have not confirmed reports about the messenger’s public launch. No response had been received to Kommersant’s official inquiry by the time the article was published.

If the new platform is made available to the general public, it could compete with Telegram and other popular messaging apps. As part of a major marketplace ecosystem, it is expected to let users communicate directly during the shopping process and access additional services.