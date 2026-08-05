Reddit Is Reducing Karma’s Importance with New AI Tools

·37·Technology
Reddit Is Reducing Karma’s Importance with New AI Tools

The popular Reddit platform has announced new changes focused on its infrastructure and improving the user experience. According to ixbt.com, the updates are expected to make participation easier, simplify data downloads, improve spam protection and significantly ease the moderation of online communities. TechCrunch.com reports that.

The company’s next-generation abuse prevention systems may eventually allow certain communities to waive requirements such as account age and karma when granting users posting privileges. Reddit’s karma, its digital reputation system, lets users earn upvotes through useful and interesting posts. However, these restrictions, initially created to protect against spam and bots, have often made it difficult for newcomers to actively participate in community life.

AI and Rules Hub Tools

Reddit’s administration plans to rely on stronger protection systems in the future and open community doors wider to new users. Although the company has not said that karma will disappear entirely, it stated that its influence will gradually decline. This should help genuine newcomers feel more comfortable on the platform and allow moderators to welcome them with greater confidence.

At the same time, the platform is expanding testing of Rules Hub, its new AI-powered moderation tool. The tool assists moderators in determining which rules should be enforced automatically and what action should be taken. More than 700 communities currently use it, and it is being offered on a trial basis to all new communities, with a full rollout planned by the end of this year.

The Platform’s Financial Performance and Future Plans

Rules Hub uses large language models (LLMs) to determine whether a post or comment complies with community rules. The company explains that this enables a better understanding of natural-language nuances and complex situations. The capabilities of other tools have also been expanded, including those that remind users about rules and help moderators add special tags within communities.

Reddit also announced changes to its old desktop version, Old Reddit, and said it would move moderator workflows to the new system. During last week’s financial results call, company executives emphasized that one of their main goals is to turn half a billion weekly active users into daily users. Reddit had reported second-quarter revenue of $805 million, exceeding expectations.

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