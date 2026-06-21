British Prime Minister Keir Starmer May Resign

According to The Observer, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may announce his resignation on June 22.

Sources say that after negotiations with government members, advisors, trade unions, and party donors, Starmer concluded that remaining in office would be difficult.

At the same time, he wants to set a departure date to ensure an orderly transition of power.

According to the publication, Starmer may officially leave office in September, ahead of the Labour Party conference.