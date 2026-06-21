British Prime Minister Keir Starmer May Resign

·39·World
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer May Resign

According to The Observer, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may announce his resignation on June 22.

Sources say that after negotiations with government members, advisors, trade unions, and party donors, Starmer concluded that remaining in office would be difficult.

At the same time, he wants to set a departure date to ensure an orderly transition of power.

According to the publication, Starmer may officially leave office in September, ahead of the Labour Party conference.

Keir StarmerLabour Party
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Minibus plunges into ravine in Turkey, 4 deadMinibus plunges into ravine in Turkey, 4 deadToday, 14:18Trump speaks on Hormuz Strait transit feesTrump speaks on Hormuz Strait transit feesToday, 14:15Male Cat Giving Birth in Turkey Sparks Internet DebateMale Cat Giving Birth in Turkey Sparks Internet DebateToday, 13:54First time in 94 years: Rare animal born at Chester ZooFirst time in 94 years: Rare animal born at Chester ZooToday, 13:41Arman Sarukyan Gifts $400,000 Watch to Girlfriend (Video)Arman Sarukyan Gifts $400,000 Watch to Girlfriend (Video)Today, 13:27Terrifying Staircase in China Shakes TouristsTerrifying Staircase in China Shakes TouristsToday, 13:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Scientists amazed: Giant mysterious structure discovered under Antarctic ice
Scientists amazed: Giant mysterious structure discovered under Antarctic ice