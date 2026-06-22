A Forest in a Skyscraper

Such a unique residential complex exists in Milan, Italy. It is known as "Bosco Verticale", or the "Vertical Forest".

The complex consists of two high towers, one 110 meters tall and the other 76 meters tall.

The most remarkable feature of the project is that the terraces of the apartments on every floor are decorated with various plants. Nearly 900 trees, almost 5,000 shrubs, and over 11,000 perennial plants and flowers are maintained on the building facades.

If these greens were planted on ordinary ground, they would form a real forest covering approximately 2 hectares.

Construction of this unique complex began in 2009 and was fully completed in 2014.