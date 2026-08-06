OpenAI Pushes Back Against Apple's Lawsuit

OpenAI, a leader in artificial intelligence, has filed a formal court document seeking to have Apple's lawsuit over the alleged theft of trade secrets dismissed. According to ixbt.com, OpenAI's legal defense strategy focuses not on former employees' use of the data, but on serious shortcomings in Apple's own security practices and termination procedures. TechCrunch.com reports .

In July this year, Apple sued OpenAI, alleging that a special scheme had been organized to obtain confidential hardware supply information through its former engineers. Apple is now asking the court to accelerate the investigation, arguing that internal reviews indicate other former employees may also have been involved.

Security Gaps and Personal Accounts

New documents and text-message exchanges submitted by OpenAI show that Apple allowed employees to use personal iCloud accounts for work and failed to properly revoke their access after they left the company. In particular, the evidence indicates that an Apple manager continued accessing the personal iCloud account of former employee Chang Liu after Liu had left the company and contacted him for help with technical issues.

According to OpenAI, Apple is now portraying as "theft" the disorder caused by its unclear information-management practices and failure to adequately protect its systems. Through this evidence, the company is seeking to prove that the information Apple presented does not legally qualify as a "trade secret".

Competition and the Battle for Talent

OpenAI also argued that the allegations in the lawsuit are vague, saying Apple merely referred in general terms to broad categories of the product-development process, including component manufacturing, testing, suppliers, and distribution channels. The document states that OpenAI has no need for Apple's trade secrets because it is working on entirely new and different products.

According to OpenAI, Apple is using this baseless lawsuit as a pretext to compensate for its failures in the artificial intelligence market and its inability to retain its best engineers and developers. Experts say the case shows that the battle for talent and innovation between technology giants is becoming increasingly intense.