Ferran Torres opens the door to «PSJ»: the decision is now in «Barselona»'s hands...

«Barselona» forward Ferran Torres is not opposed to continuing his career in Paris. According to the Spanish press, the 26-year-old footballer has given the “green light” to a move to «PSJ», but the most complicated part of the transfer is still ahead.

Everything now depends on the Paris club’s official offer and the conditions set by «Barselona». The Catalans’ plans regarding another star forward are making this transfer even more intriguing.

Luis Enrique’s personal call changed the situation

According to Spain’s Sport.es, «PSJ» head coach Luis Enrique has identified Ferran Torres as one of his main targets in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish coach spoke to the footballer personally and told him that he would be given an important role in the Paris team. It is reported that it was precisely after this conversation that Torres agreed to consider the French champions’ offer.

Luis Enrique knows the forward’s abilities well. During his time in charge of the Spain national team, he regularly showed confidence in Torres. The coach values the player’s ability to operate in several positions across the front line, his activity in the high press and his goalscoring ability.

Mundo Deportivo also reported that contact had taken place between «PSJ» and the player’s representatives, with a positive atmosphere emerging during the negotiations.

«Barselona» does not want to sell, but has not closed the door

Ferran Torres’s current contract with «Barselona» runs until 30 June 2027. The Catalan club plans to extend his agreement.

However, if a suitable financial offer arrives, the club may consider the transfer. Selling the footballer now would allow «Barselona» to raise a significant sum and eliminate the risk associated with his contract approaching its expiry.

At the same time, differing reports about the situation are circulating in the Spanish press. AS wrote that «Barselona» had not put Torres up for sale and had still not received an official offer from «PSJ». As of 6 August, the Paris club’s concrete offer had still not reached the Catalans.

Therefore, there is currently no final agreement over the footballer’s move to Paris. Torres’ consent could be an important step toward the transfer, but the decisive decision will be made by the clubs.

Could Torres’ sale clear the way for Xulian Alvares?

«Barselona» is working on reshaping its forward line. One of the Catalan club’s main targets is «Atletiko» forward Xulian Alvares.

According to the Cadena SER radio station, «Barselona» has prepared an offer of around 100 million euros for the Argentine footballer. However, the Madrid club has no intention of letting him leave easily.

Ferran Torres’ potential sale could help the Catalans:

— add extra funds to the transfer budget;

— reduce the wage bill;

— expand their options for registering a new forward.

For this reason, an offer from «PSJ» could affect not only Torres’ future but also «Barselona»’s entire transfer strategy.

«PSJ» has prepared funds for a new forward

The Paris club is also making changes to its forward line. «PSJ» sold Randal Kolo Muani to «Yuventus» for 38 million euros plus bonuses of up to 12 million euros. The French footballer signed a contract with the Turin club until 2031.

This transfer has created the financial opportunity for «PSJ» to sign a new forward. Luis Enrique is reportedly in favor of bringing in Torres, whom he knows well and who fits his tactical requirements.

When will the decisive step be taken?

According to the Spanish press, all parties are aware of the potential transfer. The negotiations are expected to be accelerated before Ferran Torres returns to «Barselona» training.

The footballer is expected to return to the team on 12 August. His meeting with the club’s management could clarify his future.

At present, three main conditions remain: «PSJ» must submit an official offer, «Barselona» must agree to the financial terms, and Torres must reach a personal agreement with the Paris club.

Therefore, the transfer may be approaching, but the deal has not yet been completed. The main question now is how much «PSJ» will offer and whether «Barselona» will agree to sell its forward.

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