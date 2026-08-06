Rodri Favors Barcelona Project Over Manchester City

An unexpected twist has emerged in the football world: Rodri, the Manchester City and Spain midfielder, has agreed to continue his career at Barcelona in Catalonia. According to reports from respected outlets such as Mundo Deportivo, Sport and Marca, as well as renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the player has rejected the Real Madrid option and chosen the Catalan club’s sporting project. This is reported by Goal.com reports this.

No final agreement has yet been reached with either the player or his current club. However, Barcelona’s management considers Rodri’s clear decision to open the door to negotiations a major step in the transfer market. Club officials had previously believed that if the player returned to Spain, he would choose Real Madrid first, but the situation has changed dramatically.

Hansi Flick’s Project and Transfer Details

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rodri has been fully inspired by Barcelona’s sporting project under German coach Hansi Flick. The player has given the Catalan club’s management the green light to begin official negotiations, and the deal is viewed as a great opportunity for the club.

Although strengthening the attack remains Barcelona’s main priority, the opportunity to sign one of the world’s best midfielders is forcing the club’s management to seriously consider the transfer. Real Madrid had valued the transfer at around €60 million.

Financial Problems and Prospects

That figure would naturally create certain financial difficulties for Barcelona. Nevertheless, the player’s personal approval gives the club an opportunity to seek financial solutions to complete the transfer.

Difficult negotiations with Manchester City and the process of agreeing on contract terms still lie ahead. If the parties can reach an agreement, this will undoubtedly become one of the most high-profile and unexpected moves of the current transfer window.