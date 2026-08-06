Real Madrid Sign Yan Diomande for €140 Million

·74·Sport
Real Madrid Sign Yan Diomande for €140 Million

Real Madrid have officially announced a blockbuster deal in the summer transfer window, signing talented RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande. The transfer is worth €140 million including bonuses, according to GOAL.com, and could become the most expensive signing in the royal club’s history. As Goal.com reports .

The contract runs until June 2033, with a guaranteed base fee of €125 million. A further €10 million is payable for easily achievable add-ons, while another €5 million will be paid if more demanding targets are reached. Should all the conditions be met, Yan Diomande’s transfer will set a new Real Madrid record.

A dramatic twist in the transfer race

Paris Saint-Germain were initially regarded as the leading contenders for the young footballer. The Parisian club had been close to completing the deal for a long time, but Real Madrid’s management acted quickly in the final stages of the transfer window, winning the race and leaving their rivals behind.

Yan Diomande’s rise in professional football has been remarkably rapid. Just two years ago, he was studying at the DME Academy in Florida. The Ivorian forward later played for Leganes and RB Leipzig, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in the Bundesliga last season, which attracted the attention of Europe’s leading clubs.

A new headache for Jose Mourinho

The arrival of this star forward will give head coach Jose Mourinho several positive options, but it will also create a serious selection dilemma. Capable of playing anywhere across the front line, Diomande will now have to compete with Real Madrid’s other stars for a place in the starting XI.

Real Madrid’s attack is currently highly competitive, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Franco Mastantuono, Endrick Felipe and Gonzalo Garcia at the coach’s disposal. Yan Diomande’s arrival will further increase the team’s attacking potential and require greater tactical flexibility from the coaching staff.

It should be recalled that the footballer represented Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, where he also impressed on the international stage and helped his team reach the knockout phase. He is now expected to continue his outstanding performances at club level in front of Spanish supporters.

Real MadridYan DiomandeJose MourinhoTransferLa Liga
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