New Starlink V5 Antenna Does Not Support the Cheaper Standby Mode Plan

·35·Technology
New Starlink V5 Antenna Does Not Support the Cheaper Standby Mode Plan

According to ixbt.com, the new-generation Starlink V5 satellite antenna introduced by SpaceX lacks an important feature available on previous versions. The new device does not work with the cheaper plan that temporarily reduces the monthly fee, creating additional limitations for users. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the available information, this refers to Standby Mode, introduced in August 2025. For $10 per month, it allows users to maintain a network connection without fully suspending the service. In this mode, internet speeds drop to approximately 0,5 Mbit/s, but that is sufficient for exchanging text messages and receiving important updates. Owners of previous Starlink V4 terminals can still use this feature.

Technical Updates and Speed Changes

However, this option is currently unavailable to owners of the new Starlink V5 “dish.” Instead of temporarily switching to a cheaper mode, they must now suspend the service completely. Nevertheless, the new hardware is significantly improved, measuring 30,6 x 38,4 cm and appearing much more compact than the previous V4 model.

The device’s weight has also been reduced from 2,9 kilograms to 1,1 kilograms. According to SpaceX, the new terminal consumes less electricity and has better protection against overheating. This is expected to significantly reduce the likelihood of slower internet speeds in hot climates.

Deployment Geography and Prospects

As for the device’s technical specifications, its maximum download speed is rated at more than 375 Mbit/s. By comparison, the Starlink V4 model could deliver speeds above 400 Mbit/s. Although the V5 model lags slightly behind in maximum speed, its energy efficiency and heat resistance are being highlighted as key advantages.

Starlink V5 is currently available only on a limited basis to residential internet users in certain areas of the United States. As production increases, SpaceX plans to gradually expand its sales geography. There is still no official information about the launch date for international markets or a program to replace older V4 antennas with the new model.

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