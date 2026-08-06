Tesla and SpaceX to Build $16.8 Billion Terafab Factory in Texas

Tesla and SpaceX have announced that they will begin developing the Terafab project in the US state of Texas—the world’s largest advanced microchip factory—with an initial investment of $16.8 billion planned for the joint venture. In the future, the project is expected to help address the global semiconductor shortage and meet the needs of AI. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the giant factory will be built in Grimes County near Houston. Company CEO Elon Musk said on his social media page that the facility would become the largest and most expensive building on Earth. According to SpaceX, the production site is expected to cover more than 100 million square feet and provide jobs for at least 3,000 people in the area.

Massive Computing Power for the Technologies of the Future

The project’s main goal is to create the massive computing power needed to realize Elon Musk’s vision of the future. Millions of robots are expected to replace human labor, robotaxis to operate fully autonomously, and satellites to become data centers for training AI. Current production rates, however, cannot meet such enormous demand.

According to financial documents submitted by SpaceX, total costs could reach $119 billion as part of the multistage construction process. Intel has also indicated that it will contribute to the massive project, although the details of its involvement remain undisclosed.

A Vertically Integrated Approach

The new complex will be a vertically integrated facility that brings chip manufacturing, packaging, and testing together in one location. This will significantly accelerate technological processes and enable the rapid deployment of new computing systems.

Edge computing chips designed for Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots and self-driving Cybercab vehicles

High-performance processors designed to operate SpaceX’s space-based data centers

Large-scale logic and memory devices

Environmental issues will also receive special attention, with SpaceX stating that it plans to avoid using local groundwater and instead use water from the area’s Gibbons Creek Reservoir. The construction of this complex is expected to mark a new turning point in the global technology market.