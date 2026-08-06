He Wanted to Be a Superhero: 8-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After a Spider Bite

In Bolivia, an 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after deliberately allowing himself to be bitten by a venomous spider known as a black widow. He reportedly thought this would turn him into a superhero like Spider-Man.

According to reports, the boy saw the spider’s red markings and associated them with the radioactive spider from Marvel films. He therefore believed that supernatural powers would appear after the bite and intentionally let the spider bite him.

However, the venom of a black widow spider is considered extremely dangerous, especially for children. It can cause severe pain, intense muscle spasms, nausea, and serious symptoms affecting the nervous system.

When the boy’s condition worsened, he was immediately taken to the hospital. Doctors administered a special antivenom serum and kept him under constant observation. He recovered after treatment.

The incident spread widely on social media and shocked many people. The fact that the boy sincerely believed in the superhero storyline sparked considerable public discussion.

Medical professionals later cited the incident as a warning to parents. They emphasized that movies and stories about superheroes can strongly influence young children’s imaginations. Adults should therefore explain the difference between fiction and real life to their children.