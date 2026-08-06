A Rare Celestial Event Will Occur on August 12: Four Phenomena at Once

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A Rare Celestial Event Will Occur on August 12: Four Phenomena at Once

This year, on August 12, one of the rarest astronomical events in recent years is expected to occur for skywatchers. On this day, a solar eclipse, the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, a rare phase of Venus and the best visibility of the Milky Way will coincide. This was reported by Space magazine.

According to the publication, during the day, the Moon will block part of the Sun’s disk. As previously reported, a total solar eclipse will be visible in eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain. At the same time, nearly 779 million people living in North America, Europe and North Africa will have the opportunity to observe a partial solar eclipse of at least 10 percent.

Experts say the largest partial solar eclipse in North America will be visible in Nunavut, Canada. Here, the Moon will cover up to approximately 93 percent of the Sun’s disk . In the United States, the best views will be seen in Alaska and the northeastern regions of the country.

After sunset, another rare astronomical phenomenon will occur. Venus will reach a state called “dichotomy” and appear as a half-moon through a telescope or powerful binoculars. This is considered one of the most fascinating observations for astronomy enthusiasts.

As night falls, one of the year’s most famous meteor showers — the Perseids — will reach its peak activity. This year, the sky will not be illuminated by moonlight because of the New Moon phase. As a result, under favorable conditions, it will be possible to observe 50–75 “shooting stars”per hour.

Astronomers emphasize that the best time to observe the meteors is from midnight to 2:00 a.m. local time . Especially in rural areas and places with little city light and air pollution, the Milky Way can be viewed in one of its brightest and most beautiful forms of the year.

According to experts, it is extremely rare for several major astronomical phenomena — a solar eclipse, a rare phase of Venus, the Perseid meteor shower and the bright appearance of the Milky Way — to coincide on the same day. Therefore, August 12 may go down in history as one of the most memorable nights for skywatchers.

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