Raphinha faces serious competition for a starting spot at Barcelona

·145·Sport
Raphinha faces serious competition for a starting spot at Barcelona

According to information published by a sports outlet, Brazilian footballer Raphinha will face fierce competition to retain his place at Barcelona next season. Two years ago, there was almost no competition for the winger after he enjoyed a highly productive campaign with the Catalan club, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists. However, last season was more difficult due to injuries, and his numbers fell to 21 goals and 8 assists. Goal.com reports that.

The club’s management and coaching staff were active in the transfer market with the aim of strengthening the squad. As a result, Barcelona have added several new players, putting Raphinha’s place in the starting XI at risk. Although Marcus Rashford, who has since left the club, recorded 14 goals and the same number of assists during that period, he was unable to provide the Brazilian with serious competition.

Fierce competition and new signings

According to sports reports, the club’s latest transfers have taken competition in the attacking line to an entirely new level. In particular, Anthony Gordon and Jesse Bissou have joined the team, while Karim Adeyemi could also be tried on the left wing when needed. These players stand out for their high pressing, speed and finishing ability.

Anthony Gordon’s arrival, in particular, will force Raphinha to produce his best football. If he does not want to lose his place in the starting XI, he will have to give his all in every training session and match. The new arrivals are expected to further increase the team’s attacking potential.

Hansi Flick’s trust and future prospects

Nevertheless, Raphinha continues to enjoy the full confidence of head coach Hansi Flick. The German coach has always believed in and supported the player’s abilities, even during difficult periods. The manager’s backing will undoubtedly help the Brazilian psychologically.

However, the emergence of strong competition shows how much Barcelona have improved internally. With the Catalan side competing for trophies throughout the season, having two capable candidates for every position gives the coach considerable freedom to make tactical changes.

BarcelonaRaphinhaLa LigaFootballTransfers
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